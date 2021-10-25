Amundi Invests $1.82 Billion in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,279,794 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,062,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Amundi’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.31.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.89. The stock had a trading volume of 300,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,808,250. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $231.30. The firm has a market cap of $567.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

