Amundi Invests $536.30 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Amundi purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,728,731 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco increased its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,014 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.96. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.