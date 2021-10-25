Amundi Invests $588.28 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,359,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,273,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,277,000 after purchasing an additional 181,325 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 88,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.85. The stock had a trading volume of 45,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775,115. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

