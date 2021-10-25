Amundi Invests $680.29 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Amundi purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,698,865 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $680,292,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,404 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 36,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,438 shares of company stock worth $8,450,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $451.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,972. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $299.60 and a 12 month high of $452.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $412.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

