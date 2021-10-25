Amundi Invests $902.95 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,936,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $902,947,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.6% of Amundi’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 151,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,028,537. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

