Amundi Makes New $494.01 Million Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,769,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,011,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.77% of Edwards Lifesciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,187. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.98. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

