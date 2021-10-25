Amundi Purchases New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,294,029 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,473,000. Adobe makes up 0.9% of Amundi’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,910.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,736 shares of company stock valued at $27,772,516 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $643.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,353. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $628.22 and a 200 day moving average of $574.83. The company has a market cap of $306.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

