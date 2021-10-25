Amundi Takes $1.04 Billion Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,896,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.7% of Amundi’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.50. The company had a trading volume of 143,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485,676. The company has a market capitalization of $309.82 billion, a PE ratio of 278.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.59.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

