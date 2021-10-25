Amundi Takes $441.08 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,944,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $441,083,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.25. The company had a trading volume of 172,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,178,342. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.75. The stock has a market cap of $476.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

