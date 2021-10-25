Amundi Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Amundi purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,319,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,977,000. Amundi owned approximately 1.33% of International Flavors & Fragrances as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,760 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,584,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 406.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,917,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

IFF traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $146.23. 2,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,618. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

