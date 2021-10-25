Amundi Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 961,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,747,000. Amundi owned 0.67% of Lam Research at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $555.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.41. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $333.31 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.42.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

