Amundi Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,727,127 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,728,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Starbucks by 8.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,249 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.6% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,814 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.98. 47,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,666. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average is $114.84. The firm has a market cap of $134.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

