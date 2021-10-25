Analysts Anticipate City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to Post $0.36 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.33. City Office REIT reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover City Office REIT.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 38,016 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 85,610 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $830.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

