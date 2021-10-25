Analysts Anticipate Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $676.69 Million

Brokerages expect that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will post $676.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $667.60 million to $696.60 million. Envista posted sales of $640.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NVST traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Envista has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,688 shares of company stock valued at $631,333. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Envista by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 542.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,783,000 after purchasing an additional 172,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Envista by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,596,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

