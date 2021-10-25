Analysts Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to post sales of $572.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $563.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $582.00 million. Genesco posted sales of $479.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GCO. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.07. 110,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,875. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $937.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $100,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth about $35,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Genesco by 627.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after acquiring an additional 559,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after acquiring an additional 120,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Genesco by 61.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 99,801 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genesco by 145.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

