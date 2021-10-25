Analysts Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Korn Ferry reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $73.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $77.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,852,000 after buying an additional 75,375 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,126,000 after buying an additional 374,501 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,320,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 175,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,133,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

