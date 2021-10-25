Analysts Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Korn Ferry reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $73.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $77.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,852,000 after buying an additional 75,375 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,126,000 after buying an additional 374,501 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,320,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 175,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,133,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.