Analysts Anticipate Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Announce Earnings of $7.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to announce $7.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.92 to $7.70. Nucor reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 429.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $22.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.59 to $23.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $17.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,162.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,078 shares of company stock worth $13,400,449. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.72. The company had a trading volume of 33,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,568. Nucor has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

