Analysts Expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to post $4.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.54 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $17.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.26 billion to $19.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.19 billion to $21.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

NYSE EOG traded up $2.04 on Monday, reaching $94.04. 3,847,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,673. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

