Analysts Expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to post $4.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.54 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $17.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.26 billion to $19.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.19 billion to $21.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EOG Resources.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE EOG traded up $2.04 on Monday, reaching $94.04. 3,847,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,673. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
