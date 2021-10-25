Analysts Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Post $1.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.71.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,918,000 after acquiring an additional 117,726 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.47. 354,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,019. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.70%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

