Analysts Expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Inspired Entertainment posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 260%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($5.00) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INSE shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,950,000 after acquiring an additional 747,280 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $13,954,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1,839.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,049,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 995,553 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,475,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 769,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,460. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $328.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.49. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $13.89.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

