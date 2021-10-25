Analysts Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.28. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $324.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,752. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $131.03 and a 52 week high of $181.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

