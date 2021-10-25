Analysts Expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) to announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 681.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $401.83 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Mercer International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the second quarter worth $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Mercer International during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MERC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

