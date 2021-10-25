Analysts Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Announce $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.50. Moelis & Company posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 151.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 48.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 15,736 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 1,184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 133,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

MC stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $72.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.