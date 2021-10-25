Analysts Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $503.63 Million

Analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report $503.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $489.10 million to $510.99 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $437.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.61) by ($1.40). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.10 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBR. Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 559.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.92. 66,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,430. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $133.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day moving average is $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.64.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

