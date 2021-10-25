Analysts Expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.04). Plug Power reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

PLUG opened at $32.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 13,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

