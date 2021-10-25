Analysts Issue Forecasts for SmartFinancial, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for SmartFinancial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMBK. Stephens lifted their price target on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of SMBK opened at $26.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $400.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $26.81.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 24.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,808,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SmartFinancial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its position in SmartFinancial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 227,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

