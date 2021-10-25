Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for State Street (STT)

State Street (NYSE: STT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/22/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $106.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $99.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $104.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/24/2021 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE STT opened at $99.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 314.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in State Street by 18.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in State Street by 1,120.6% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

