Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for State Street (STT)

State Street (NYSE: STT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/22/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $106.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $99.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $104.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 9/24/2021 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/8/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NYSE STT opened at $99.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 314.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in State Street by 18.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in State Street by 1,120.6% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
