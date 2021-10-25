Analysts Set Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) PT at $105.22

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASH. Mizuho began coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

ASH stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $68.17 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.31.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 184.2% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

