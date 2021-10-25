Analysts Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) PT at $171.06

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,074. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Celanese has a 1 year low of $109.14 and a 1 year high of $172.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

