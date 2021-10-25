Analysts Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) PT at GBX 361.75

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 361.75 ($4.73).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLG. Barclays lifted their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 344 ($4.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

DLG remained flat at $GBX 282.50 ($3.69) on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,006,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,995. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 299.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 297.65. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47). The company has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total value of £147,808.22 ($193,112.39). Also, insider Danuta Gray bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £51,480 ($67,258.95).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

