Analysts Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Target Price at $51.50

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTRG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth $1,040,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after buying an additional 23,397 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Essential Utilities by 19.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 196,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Essential Utilities by 337.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 104,738 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $41.04 and a 1 year high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $397.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

