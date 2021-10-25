Analysts Set EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target at $45.00

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE EVTC traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. Research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 163,284 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 9.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,275,000 after buying an additional 240,345 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 558.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

