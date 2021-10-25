Analysts Set Expectations for RLI Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – William Blair boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for RLI in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. William Blair also issued estimates for RLI’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $108.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RLI has a twelve month low of $85.15 and a twelve month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 563.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the second quarter valued at $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in RLI in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in RLI by 25.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RLI in the second quarter valued at $93,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.