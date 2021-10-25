Analysts Set Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target at $10.75

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLXN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 60.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 108,353 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,560,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 644.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 82,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 71,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $887,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLXN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 812,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,751. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

