Analysts Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Target Price at $63.60

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICHR shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Ichor stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 208,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,891. Ichor has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,921,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 49.2% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

