Analysts Set International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Target Price at GBX 215

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 215 ($2.81).

IAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of IAG traded up GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 156.34 ($2.04). The stock had a trading volume of 18,517,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,071,041. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 166.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 183.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The company has a market capitalization of £7.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

