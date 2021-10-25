Analysts Set Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target at $29.44

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.44.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SCGLY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €23.00 ($27.06) to €25.00 ($29.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 35,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.57. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $6.80.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
