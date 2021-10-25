Analysts Set Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target at $29.44

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCGLY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €23.00 ($27.06) to €25.00 ($29.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 35,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.57. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $6.80.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.