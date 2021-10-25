Analysts Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target at $67.00

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.17.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $73,400.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,980.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,877 shares of company stock worth $5,739,650. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 81.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,005,000 after buying an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after buying an additional 308,307 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 94,721 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIR stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,135. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of -1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. The business had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

