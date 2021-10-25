Analyzing Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) & WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and WCF Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortland Bancorp $34.45 million 3.47 $8.26 million N/A N/A WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 3.96 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Cortland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortland Bancorp 28.18% 12.02% 1.21% WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cortland Bancorp and WCF Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cortland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Cortland Bancorp beats WCF Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, The Cortland Savings and Banking Company. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, night depository, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other miscellaneous services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Cortland, OH.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

