Analyzing LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LENSAR and Merit Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Merit Medical Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88

LENSAR presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 169.91%. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $73.13, indicating a potential upside of 1.14%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LENSAR and Merit Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million 3.08 -$19.77 million ($4.28) -1.73 Merit Medical Systems $963.88 million 4.22 -$9.84 million $1.65 43.82

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -69.54% -32.25% -27.64% Merit Medical Systems 2.74% 12.42% 7.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats LENSAR on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups. The Endoscopy segment integrates non-vascular stent technology with balloon dilators, inflation devices, guide wires, procedure kits, and other devices that are used by gastroenterologists, endoscopists, pulmonologists, and thoracic and general surgeons. The company was founded by Fred P. Lampropoulos, Darla Gill, Kent W. Stanger, and William Padilla in July 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

