Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Thimble Point Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $7,353,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,865,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,378,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $5,187,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,940,000.

Shares of THMA stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

