Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 904.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 23,729.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 147,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 849.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after buying an additional 187,256 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 905.7% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,965,000 after buying an additional 641,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 836.7% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,249,000 after buying an additional 2,990,245 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP opened at $99.29 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 169.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.