Ancora Advisors LLC Has $165,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CII stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.