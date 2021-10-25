Ancora Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPC opened at $77.49 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.052 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

