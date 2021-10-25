Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,931,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth $7,228,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,381,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,330,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,386,000.

Shares of Kernel Group stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

