Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JEF stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $42.85. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

