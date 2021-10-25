Andra AP fonden Has $10.89 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $10,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 7,723.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,465 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after acquiring an additional 944,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after acquiring an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $128.00 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.08.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

