Andra AP fonden Invests $9.64 Million in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,637,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,253,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $277.58 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.11 and a 52 week high of $553.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.97. The stock has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.26.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total value of $30,241,055.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total value of $524,901.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,498 shares of company stock worth $64,327,164 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.