Andra AP fonden Lowers Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $298.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.33 and a twelve month high of $298.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.