Andra AP fonden Purchases 9,200 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 83.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 417,699 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $217,897,000 after acquiring an additional 190,395 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Netflix by 88.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Netflix by 15.7% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 212,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $110,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $664.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $294.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $665.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

